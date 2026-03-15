San Antonio community rallies for family of victim killed at bus stop, hours after an arrest is made

The family of Gregorio Garza held a plate sale Saturday, only hours after being informed by San Antonio police detectives that the suspect in his death had been arrested.

Roberto Garza, Gregorio’s brother, told KSAT he was told Armando Rodriguez, Jr. was charged with murder.

The arrest came two weeks after the shooting, which happened at a bus stop at West Commerce and Zarzamora streets.

>> Man arrested in connection with deadly West Side shooting, affidavit says

Roberto Garza is still trying to come to terms with the loss.

“I lost a piece to me, you know what I mean,” he told KSAT. “I, being his little brother, and he was like a dad to me.”

He said his sister is doing the same.

“I know my sister takes it hard, too,” he said.

SAPD found Gregorio Garza lying in the street after shots rang out.

According to an arrest affidavit, police initially detained, questioned and then released Rodriguez.

But SAPD’s investigation continued.

“The detective called this morning (and said) they issued the warrant on Thursday, and they picked him up last night. So that was good for us,” Roberto Garza said. The plate sale was previously planned.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez said he shot Gregorio Garza in self-defense.

Detectives pointed to a witness and video evidence, and determined it did not match Rodriguez’s story.

Based on what the investigators laid out in the report, the men exchanged words before and after boarding the bus.

The report stated that Rodriguez then got off the bus and pulled out a gun, with Gregorio Garza following him off the bus.

It continued saying that Rodriguez started walking toward the front of the bus, then turned and pointed the gun at the victim.

Investigators said Gregorio Garza stopped when he saw the gun, and Rodriguez began shooting even as Garza turned to run.

His brother is grateful for an arrest.

Roberto Garza said that 18 years ago, he and his siblings had to endure another family tragedy when their mother was murdered.

“It was more of a home invasion type thing … that went unsolved too, so at least we get some kind of closure for my brother, you know,” he said.

On Saturday, family, friends and the community came together to help raise money to give Gregorio Garza a proper burial.

“I knew it was gonna be a good turnout, but I didn’t expect it to be so good, you know what I mean? He had a lot of friends, a lot family,” Roberto Garza said.

Roberto Garza said he and his sister take comfort in seeing a big outpouring of support.

“He was very loved. We loved (him), everybody loved him,” he said.

The plate sale fundraiser will continue on Sunday, beginning at noon at 2519 W. Southcross Blvd.

Proceeds from the plate sales and a current online fundraiser will go toward funeral costs.