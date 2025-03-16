Runner Who Was Caught on Tape Hitting a Competitor With a Baton is Being Charged With Assault and Battery

A high school athlete from Virginia who was caught on video hitting another rival with a baton during a track and field relay race was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday, the prosecutor said.

Bethany Harrison, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, told USA TODAY that a student at I.C. Norcom High School is being charged with one count of assault and battery.

Harrison said that the Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court is in charge of the case.

The video from March 4 shows the athlete who was hit running off the track and hurting herself as she falls.

A teen who hit a racer with a baton during a relay is not mentioned as being in jail.

Harrison didn’t give any more information about the case, like when the teen is supposed to show up in court.

It wasn’t clear right away if the teen had hired a lawyer for the case.

Online records showed that she was not named as a prisoner at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on Thursday.

That’s right, both of the student players were on “Good Morning America” this week.

Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was hurt when she was hit by Alaila Everett as they turned a corner during the second leg of the 4×200 relay run at the Virginia State High School League Indoor State Championships in Lynchburg last week. Everett said she didn’t mean to hurt Tucker.

Tucker told “Good Morning America” on Monday, almost a week after she was hurt, “That’s when she hit me with the baton.” “I just felt a bang on my head and immediately fell off the track.”

“That’s not something I would do on purpose,” Everett told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “That’s not in my character.”

A runner who was hit with a baton got head injuries; an investigation has now begun.

WSLS10-TV reported that Tucker’s doctors told her she had a concussion and might have broken her brain after the meet.

“Good Morning America reported that Leslie Young, who is in charge of sports at I.C. Norcom High School, apologized to the Tuckers on behalf of the Everetts.

USA TODAY asked Young for a response, but he didn’t answer right away.

The event is also being looked into by the Virginia State High School League.