Reed’s career-high 4 TD passes and Conception’s debut lead Texas A&M to 42-24 win over UTSA

Marcel Reed threw for a career-high four touchdowns and KC Conception had a TD reception and returned a punt for another score in his Texas A&M debut as the 19th-ranked Aggies rolled to a 42-24 win over UTSA Saturday night.

Robert Henry Jr.’s 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half cut Texas A&M’s lead to 21-17. But Reed threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down on the next drive before adding a 22-yard scoring throw on the following possession to extend the lead to 35-17 late in the third quarter.

Conception, a transfer from N.C. State, ran a punt back 80 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and his 31-yard reception made it 21-10 in the second. He had 72 yards receiving and became the first Aggie to have a punt return touchdown and a TD grab in the same game since Christian Kirk did it in 2017 against New Mexico.

Reed threw for 289 yards and Mario Craver, who transferred from Mississippi State, had a career-best 122 yards receiving with two touchdowns.