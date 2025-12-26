Record warmth ends as cold front brings temperature shift

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEKEND: Warm & Quiet across Texas for travel

Warm & Quiet across Texas for travel COLD FRONT: Arrives Sunday night

Arrives Sunday night MORNINGS: Temps drop near-freezing, gusts up to 40 mph

Temps drop near-freezing, gusts up to 40 mph NEW YEARS: Looking chilly & quiet

FORECAST

Travelers and residents across Texas can expect a warm and quiet weekend, but don’t get too comfortable, changes are on the horizon.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Patchy fog may develop in parts of South Central Texas during the early mornings, but visibility impacts are expected to be minimal. Otherwise unseasonably warm weather, with highs soaring into the upper 70s and even low 80s in some areas. Conditions remain dry and ideal for holiday travel statewide.

SUNDAY NIGHT COLD FRONT

The calm pattern breaks late Sunday as a strong cold front sweeps through Texas, bringing a shift in temperatures and conditions as we head into the final days of 2025.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s with very gusty winds. Winds will gust from the north up to 40 mph at times, so make sure your Christmas decorations are secure! Highs will tumble from the 80s Sunday to the low 50s Monday with a slight 20% chance of rain Monday.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST

Expect a seasonably chilly and quiet New Year’s Eve—dry skies and light winds will dominate, making it a crisp but pleasant night for celebrations.

