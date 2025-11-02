Razor blade allegedly found in Halloween candy, police say

Police are asking parents to double-check their children’s Halloween baskets after a razor blade was reported to be in one piece of candy.

The Kyle Police Department said on social media it received a report of a razor blade inside a child’s Halloween candy on Friday night.

The Facebook post was shared along with an image of a Reese’s Take 5 peanut butter cup, which had been removed from the packaging.

The piece of candy appears to have been split in half, with a razor covered in peanut butter off to the side.

The person who reported the tainted candy bar told police the wrapper appeared to be sealed and unopened.

Parents are encouraged to report any suspicious findings to their local police department.

KSAT has reached out to the department for additional information.

Read also: