Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner serves record guests, highlighting community need and impact

A San Antonio tradition wrapped up its biggest year yet.

The 46th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner served a record-breaking 29,000 meals on Thursday. Organizers said they budgeted to make more plates this year to accommodate the city’s growing needs.

“There have been so many people who’ve been struggling‚” Patricia Jimenez, the executive organizer and Raul Jimenez’s daughter, said. “We would hear it in their voices when they would call us … we just knew that there would be some people who would be coming, and we didn’t want to turn them away. That wasn’t an option for us.”

The team handed out meals in person at the Henry B. González Convention Center and delivered meals directly to homebound residents.

“It’s wonderful that everyone can come together for one common cause,” Jimenez said.

Kevin Brashears said the annual meal is a part of his family’s traditions.

“I’ve been doing it for years and for years,” Brashears said. “It’s special, it’s meaningful, and it makes you want to tear up.”

Jimenez said preparations are already underway for next year.

