Porzingis Injuries Plague NBA Stars: Porzingis Sidelined

In Tuesday’s 103-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, Porzingis, 22, dunks on Giannis Antetokounmpo just over three minutes into the second quarter. Antetokounmpo’s ankle snapped when Porzingis stepped on his foot as he descended. He stayed down, clutching at his left knee, and needed assistance getting off the court.

Following the game, the Knicks revealed on Twitter that Porzingis had torn the ACL in his left knee. Although a timetable was not given, the injury usually takes a year to heal, so the young star will probably not be able to play until much later in the 2018–19 season. The announcement came as little surprise considering the composed demeanor of the Knicks players and coaches following the game. Enes Kanter exited the arena hoping for the best for his friend and teammate after coach Jeff Hornacek had said, “Hopefully, he’s okay.”

Though he had missed 26 games in his first two seasons, Porzingis, who was chosen fourth overall in the 2015 NBA draft, had some doubts about the durability of his wiry frame. He started 48 of the team’s first 55 games, matching his career-high average of 32.8 minutes per game. Along with being a backup for Team LeBron in this month’s All-Star Game, he was supposed to defend his league crown in the skills competition.

Porzingis was only one of several well-known players sidelined by season-ending injuries, according to Dwyane Wade of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter. The other players on the list were Jeremy Lin of the Nets, Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, and DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Serious injuries have kept Washington Wizards’ John Wall and Cavaliers’ Kevin Love out of action, although they are expected to return eventually.

“He is my brother, more than just a basketball player,” Kanter remarked. “Anyone falling like that and injuring their knee bothers me. An All-Star is about to be his status. I’m just praying for him tonight. Our family is most important to him.”

For the Knicks, who are reassembling their team around Porzingis following a difficult separation with their longstanding star, Carmelo Anthony, prior to this season, losing Porzingis is disastrous. The focal point of the squad, 7-foot-3 Latvian forward Porzingis has flourished, averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.4 blocks per game this season.

Though he shares the title of tallest active player in the NBA with Boban Marjanovic of the Los Angeles Clippers, Porzingis, who is sometimes referred to as a unicorn for his uncommon mix of talents, makes 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Prior to his Tuesday injury, Porzingis scored ten points and blocked three shots in just eleven minutes, and the Knicks were leading 31 to 30. Without him, they were outscored 73-58. The only notable Knicks play was Tim Hardaway Jr.’s humbling dunk, when Antetokounmpo leaped over the 6-foot-6 swingman to get to the hoop.

