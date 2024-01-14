The Poorest Town in Neighborhood in Denver, Colorado Has Been Revealed

Denver, the largest city and capital of Colorado, is renowned for its lively culture, diverse economy, and picturesque landscapes. Nevertheless, not all parts of the metro area enjoy the same prosperity and standard of living. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there exists a significant disparity in median household income among the towns in the Denver neighborhood, ranging from over $100,000 in some places to less than $50,000 in others.

Which Town in the Denver Neighborhood is the Least Affluent?

The town with the lowest median household income in the Denver neighborhood, based on data from 2016 to 2020, is Sheridan. Located in Arapahoe County, south of Denver, Sheridan is a small town with approximately 6,000 residents. Its median household income is $46,202, ranking as the lowest among the 36 towns in the metro area with available data. Sheridan also exhibits a high poverty rate of 22.4%, placing it as the third-highest in the region.

Several factors influence Sheridan’s economic situation, including its history, demographics, and location. Originally established as a coal mining town in the late 1800s, Sheridan faced economic challenges after World War II when the industry declined, leaving many residents unemployed or underemployed. Additionally, the town has a substantial Hispanic population, comprising around 40% of its residents. Hispanics tend to have lower incomes and higher poverty rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. Furthermore, being surrounded by more affluent towns like Englewood, Littleton, and Cherry Hills Village may limit Sheridan’s access to economic opportunities and resources.

How Does Sheridan Compare to Other Towns in the Denver Neighborhood?

Sheridan’s economic status significantly lags behind the Denver neighborhood and the state of Colorado averages. The median household income for Colorado as a whole during the same period was $75,231, and for the City of Denver, it was $72,661. Sheridan was one of the 13 metro communities falling below the statewide median in this category. The other 12 towns with incomes lower than the average are Federal Heights, Edgewater, Wheat Ridge, Fort Lupton, Englewood, Aurora, Northglenn, Lakewood, Boulder, Dacono, Brighton, and Westminster.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 13 places boast a median household income exceeding $100,000 annually, led by Cherry Hills Village, where the median household income is simply noted as greater than $250,000. Cherry Hills Village holds the title of the wealthiest town in the Denver neighborhood and the state of Colorado, with a poverty rate of only 2.4%. The remaining 12 towns with above-average incomes include Broomfield, Frederick, Centennial, Lone Tree, Parker, Louisville, Cherry Creek, Firestone, Arvada, Lafayette, Thornton, and Golden.

What Challenges and Opportunities Does Sheridan Face?

Sheridan encounters numerous challenges in improving its economic situation, such as low educational attainment, a lack of affordable housing, and limited public transportation. According to the Census Bureau, only 16.5% of Sheridan’s adult population holds a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 41.2% for Colorado and 39.4% for Denver. The town also experiences a high housing cost burden, with 38.8% of households spending more than 30% of their income on rent or mortgage, in contrast to 28.9% for Colorado and 30.5% for Denver. Moreover, Sheridan has a low public transit ridership, with only 6.4% of its workers utilizing bus, rail, or other modes of transportation, as opposed to 10.9% for Colorado and 16.5% for Denver.

However, Sheridan also possesses some opportunities to overcome its economic challenges, including its proximity to Denver, potential for redevelopment, and community initiatives. The town is close to downtown Denver, where more jobs, services, and amenities are available. Additionally, Sheridan has several vacant or underutilized properties that could be redeveloped into mixed-use projects, attracting more businesses, residents, and visitors. Furthermore, the town boasts a strong sense of community and identity, with residents and organizations collaborating to enhance the quality of life.

Conclusion

Sheridan stands as the least affluent town in the Denver neighborhood, with a median household income of $46,202 and a poverty rate of 22.4%. Influenced by its history, demographics, and location, Sheridan faces challenges in improving its living standards. However, the town also possesses opportunities to leverage its assets and strengths, such as its proximity to Denver, potential for redevelopment, and community initiatives. While Sheridan demands more attention and support, it also demonstrates resilience and potential to overcome its economic challenges.

READ MORE

This City Has Been Named the Rape Capital of Delaware