Police Arrest 20-Year-Old in East Goshen Assault Case: Charges Filed

In West Chester, Pennsylvania, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was called to address a disturbance in East Goshen Township on the 1400 Block of Center Street.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers engaged in a conversation with an 18-year-old female resident who reported an assault and exhibited injuries consistent with her account.

Consequently, 20-year-old Liam Dubuc was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, in addition to other associated offenses.

Dubuc is currently being held in Chester County Prison, with bail established at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on October 16th at 9:00 am.