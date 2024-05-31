Patrick Dumont’s Wife and the Impact of Season Ticket Price Increases on Dallas Mavericks Fans

If there’s one surefire way to upset a fan base, it’s by significantly increasing the prices for season ticket holders without warning. This controversial move is exactly what the Adelson and Dumont families have done shortly after acquiring ownership of the Dallas Mavericks. Reports across social media platforms like X and Reddit confirm that the price for Mavericks season tickets has skyrocketed for the next season.

One Reddit user, LetsGoMavs, discovered the price hike when they logged into their account to check the prices for the upcoming season. They noted that the franchise has also eliminated its loyalty pricing, which previously allowed long-time season ticket holders to retain their old pricing.

“I went into my account to check prices for the [2024-25] Mavs season, and I thought it was a typo when I saw prices for my tickets went up 50 percent,” LetsGoMavs wrote. “I called my rep, and they said the prices for the ’24-25 season have gone up. When I asked about the Loyalty Pricing, they said that was no longer something they did. This means that many loyal fans who have supported the team for years will have to pay the full price or give up their seats.”

The Fan Outcry on Social Media

The backlash from Mavericks fans has been vocal and widespread, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). One fan reported a 27 percent increase in their season ticket prices and noted the removal of loyalty pricing. Another account shared a similar experience, mentioning a price hike of over 25 percent with no prior warning. Screenshots of direct messages from fans indicate that some received advanced notice of the drastic price increases, with one fan mentioning a 37 percent rise in their season ticket costs.

Background on the New Ownership

The Adelson and Dumont families purchased a 70 percent stake in the Mavericks from Mark Cuban in December. Miriam Adelson, a significant shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp, and her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, who serves as the company’s president and chief operating officer, now have substantial influence over the franchise. This transition in ownership has led to significant changes, including the steep rise in season ticket prices.

The Existing Price Landscape

Before the recent hike, the Mavericks already had some of the higher ticket prices in the NBA, with the 11th-highest average ticket price at $249 per game, according to Sportskeeda. Given the team’s progress towards securing a playoff spot, led by the stellar performances of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the price increase might not come as a total surprise. However, the manner in which the price hike was implemented has left many fans feeling disrespected and alienated.

The Importance of Fan Communication

A simple, courteous heads-up from the new owners could have potentially mitigated much of the backlash. Fans generally appreciate transparency and fair warning, especially when it comes to price increases. They want to feel that their loyalty is valued and that the team is committed to winning and providing a great game day experience.

The Road Ahead for the Adelson and Dumont Families

This price hike is the first significant move from the new ownership, and it might take some time for Mavericks fans to warm up to the Adelson and Dumont families. Effective communication and fan engagement will be crucial for building trust and ensuring a positive relationship with the fan base.

The transition of ownership to the Adelson and Dumont families marks a new era for the Dallas Mavericks. However, the steep increase in season ticket prices without prior notice has left many fans feeling alienated. Moving forward, fostering positive communication and valuing fan loyalty will be essential for building a strong, supportive community around the team.

