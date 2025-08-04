Over 300,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to power brake failure

Several carmakers are pulling certain vehicles due to serious safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford, Kia, and others are recalling several models because of issues with seat belt warnings, power brakes, rear windows and more.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Kia

Kia is recalling around 201,149 of its 2023 to 2025 Telluride vehicles because the door belt molding trim can detach and pose a road hazard.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will inspect and replace the trim for free, as necessary.

The NHTSA said notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 26.

Kia’s number for this recall is SC347.

You can find the recall information here.

The carmaker is also recalling around 100,063 of its 2023 to 2025 K5 vehicles because the left and right rear window trim pieces may detach, posing a road hazard.

The NHTSA has not reported any injuries for this recall.

Dealers will inspect and replace the trim for free, as necessary.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Sept. 26.

Kia’s number for this recall is SC346.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 for both recalls, the NHTSA said.

Ford

Around 56.473 of Ford’s 2025 F-150 hybrid vehicles with a 3.5L electric powertrain are being pulled because the seatbelt warning chime may not activate when a driver or passenger’s seatbelt is not buckled.

There have been no injuries tied to this recall as of this writing.

Dealers will update the audio software for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on Aug. 25, with a second letter sent once the full remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C31.

You can find the recall information here.

The company is recalling approximately 312,120 vehicles due to a potential issue with the power brake assist, which may stop working unexpectedly, resulting in an extended stopping distance and potentially preventing the vehicle from braking as intended.

Affected vehicles include the 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger, the NHTSA said.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The affected software will be fixed through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer for free.

The NTHSA said notification letters will be sent on Aug. 25.

The company’s number for this recall is 25S77.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 23,111 of Ford’s 2025 Lincoln Aviator vehicles are being recalled because the windows may not reverse automatically when encountering an object, increasing the risk of an injury.

No injuries have been tied to this recall as of this writing.

Dealers will update the affected software for free. Notification letters will be sent on Sept. 15, the NTHSA said.

The company’s number for this recall is 25C33.

You can find the recall information here.

For these recalls, owners can contact Ford’s customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Forest River

The company is recalling approximately 534 motorhomes due to a potential fuel line detachment and leak, which increases the risk of fire.

Affective models include:

2025-2026

Sunseeker

Solera

Forester

Freelander

Leprechaun

East to West Entrada

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel lines as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters will be sent on Sept. 3.

The NHTSA said there are three different customer service lines for this recall:

1-574-264-6664 – for Entrada owners

1-574-206-7600 – for Forester, Solera and Sunseeker owners

1-574-825-8602 – for Leprechaun and Freelander owners

The company’s number for this recall is 51-1955.

You can find the recall information here.