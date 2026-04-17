OSHA investigating second Northeast Side H-E-B warehouse employee death in less than 6 months

An H-E-B employee died one day before his 28th birthday following an injury he suffered at the grocer’s Northeast Side warehouse.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the employee as Austin Lewis Flores, 27.

According to the ME’s office, Flores died on April 8 due to pulmonary thromboembolism by a recent blunt force injury and obesity. His death was ruled an accident.

H-E-B acknowledged the employee’s death in a statement to KSAT.

“On Saturday, April 4, he was involved in an accident at work where he was treated on site, then selected to be taken to a clinic,” an H-E-B spokesperson said. “He was released from the clinic the same day with limited restrictions, went home, and also had follow-up appointments scheduled.”

In a follow-up statement on Friday, the company said it is “working directly with the family and the funeral home to cover expenses.”

Flores is the second H-E-B warehouse employee in less than six months who has died following a workplace incident at the same warehouse located near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

In October 2025, a 27-year-old woman died after sustaining injuries possibly caused by a forklift at an H-E-B warehouse, according to San Antonio police.

The woman was operating her forklift when she came to a stop, a company spokesperson said. Another employee noticed she was showing signs of distress and called EMS.

She was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. SAPD identified the woman as Teresa Dominguez.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)’s investigation into Dominguez’s death remains open, according to the agency’s online entry.

OSHA confirmed to KSAT that it is investigating Flores’ death, as well. In its online filing, the agency officially opened its investigation into Flores’ death on April 13.

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