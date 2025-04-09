NY Republicans Propose ‘Peanut’s Law’ After Pet Squirrel Is Seized, Killed by State Agents

There are calls for a new animal protection rule in New York after P’Nut, a famous pet squirrel, was taken and killed by state environmental officers at the end of last year.

The bill, which is called “Peanut’s Law: The Humane Animal Protection Act,” would make the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wait 72 hours before killing any animal they take. Also, people who own animals would be able to have a say in whether the state takes them or kills them.

Mark and Daniela Longo’s farm in upstate New York was broken into last October, and P’Nut and Fred, a pet squirrel, were taken away. Rabies tests were done on both cats that were killed, but both tests came back negative.

The squirrel had a lot of fans on social media. P’Nut gained almost a million fans who liked posts about the animal and his family.

When word got out on P’Nut’s Instagram page, people were furious about DEC’s actions all over the internet. At the time, everyone from Elon Musk to President Trump had something to say about the pets’ deaths.

The killing in November was called “the whole squirrel thing” by Musk on Joe Rogan’s show.

The bill’s author, Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz (R-Nassau), said it was meant to be fair. “This is about due process,” he said, adding that animals shouldn’t be killed unless they’re a threat right now.

They say they were never told why their pets were taken because they run an animal shelter. They hope that the new law will keep cases like this from happening again.

The new bill’s author said: “I sit here trying not to cry, but passing this law will be a movement to make sure that animal rights are not overlooked anymore.”

“P’Nut” or Peanut was just a baby when the Longos saved him. The squirrel got along with his new human family after his real mother was killed by a car when he was only five weeks old.

“They weren’t dangerous.” They weren’t sick. They were not wild threats walking the streets,” said Assemblyman Blumencranz. “They were rescues — loved, nurtured, and safe.”

People who support the law say it’s a sensible way to protect both animals and their masters.

“This is the harsh truth. It’s too late and not enough. If we don’t change the law, words won’t save the next animal or family, either. They didn’t save P’Nut and Fred.