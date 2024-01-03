North Carolina is Home to an Abandoned Town Most People Don’t Know About

North Carolina boasts a storied past, a rich tapestry woven with diverse history, culture, and nature. Tucked away in its remote corners lie secrets and mysteries waiting to be uncovered. One such enigmatic place is Portsmouth Village, a ghost town that whispers of its bygone days as a bustling seaport and fishing community on the Outer Banks. Today, it stands as a haunting testament to time, with dilapidated structures, deserted streets, and an eerie silence.

The Rise and Fall of Portsmouth Village

Founded in 1753 by settlers from Ocracoke Island, Portsmouth Village initially thrived as a port for trade and fishing, reaching a peak population of over 600. Boasting essential amenities like a post office, school, church, general store, and a lifesaving station, it played a strategic role in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

However, the village’s prosperity was short-lived. Challenges such as the shifting Ocracoke Inlet, altering its navigational access, and the disruptions caused by the Civil War led to its decline. Frequent hurricanes added to its woes, destroying buildings, crops, and eroding the land.

The Secrets and Legends of Portsmouth Village

While Portsmouth Village may be deserted, its desolation doesn’t mean a lack of stories. Legends, mysteries, and scandals color its history:

The Portsmouth Bank Robbery: In 1917, outlaws robbed the Portsmouth Bank, sparking a pursuit resulting in one death and a captured robber. The gang and the loot vanished, leaving some to believe they still hide on the island. The Portsmouth Cemetery: With around 200 marked graves and numerous unmarked ones, the cemetery holds tragic tales, including deaths by cannonball, poisoning, and shark attacks. Locals claim it’s haunted by restless spirits. The Portsmouth Ghost Ship: The Carroll A. Deering, a legendary ghost ship, ran aground in 1921 with no crew or cargo. Its fate remains a mystery, with some claiming it still appears on foggy nights, sailing towards the shore.

The Future of Portsmouth Village

Despite its ghost town status, Portsmouth Village remains etched in memory. As part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, it’s safeguarded by the National Park Service and the Friends of Portsmouth Island. Open to the public, visitors can explore the remnants of the village, its cemetery, and the beach. Respect, caution, and curiosity are advised. Portsmouth Village, with its history, mystery, and beauty, is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.