NE-YO Divorce: All You Need to Know About the Split with Crystal Renay

The divorce between NE-YO, also known as Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Crystal Renay Smith has been finalized, marking the end of their marital journey. Here’s a detailed look into the proceedings and settlements surrounding this high-profile split.

NE-YO and Crystal Renay’s Divorce Finalized

Court documents reveal that NE-YO and Renay officially concluded their divorce on Jan. 26. The Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia’s Family Division granted a total divorce, bringing an end to their union.

Division of Assets

According to reports, Renay will be receiving a substantial one-time payment of $1.6 million for their shared property, including one of the four homes they owned in Georgia. Additionally, she will be granted $20,000 to cover moving expenses. On the other hand, NE-YO will retain their 2022 Bentley Bentayga, while providing Renay with $150,000 to purchase her own vehicle.

Child Support and Alimony

In terms of child support, Renay will receive $12,000 monthly for the care of their three children, along with coverage for school fees. Furthermore, she will be entitled to $5,000 per month in alimony for a duration of three years.

Agreements Regarding Children and Romantic Partners

Both parties have agreed not to introduce romantic partners to their children unless they are engaged, married, or have received mutual approval from each other.

Background and Allegations

Renay initially filed for divorce in August, shortly after the couple renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas. Allegations arose, with Renay claiming NE-YO fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

The divorce between NE-YO and Crystal Renay marks the end of a chapter in their lives. While the specifics of their split have garnered attention, both parties aim to prioritize the well-being of their children amidst the proceedings.

