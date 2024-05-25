Natasa Stankovic First Husband: A Journey from Aly Goni to Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic, the talented Serbian actress, and dancer, is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. This exciting news was shared with their fans through a heartfelt Instagram post, which quickly went viral. The announcement received an outpouring of congratulations from Bollywood and television celebrities, as well as from Natasa’s ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni.

Aly Goni’s Warm Wishes

Aly Goni, who was in a relationship with Natasa Stankovic, left a sweet comment on her pregnancy announcement. He expressed his happiness for the couple by posting heart emojis and blessings. Aly wrote, “😍😍😍 God blesssss u guys ❤️❤️” (sic), showing his support and goodwill towards Natasa and Hardik. This gesture highlighted the amicable relationship between Natasa and her ex, even after their breakup.

A Look Back at Natasa and Aly’s Relationship

Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni were a popular couple during their time together. They participated as a team on the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 9,” even after their breakup, showcasing their strong bond and professionalism. Their relationship, which lasted from 2014 to 2015, ended due to cultural differences. Aly revealed in an interview with Times of India that he preferred to be with an Indian girl, and the couple faced several issues adjusting to their diverse cultural backgrounds.

The Journey to Hardik Pandya

Natasa’s love story took a new turn when she started dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The news of their relationship surfaced shortly after the conclusion of “Nach Baliye 9.” The couple’s romance progressed quickly, leading to a surprise engagement announcement on January 1. Hardik proposed to Natasa on a private yacht in Dubai, creating a dreamy and unforgettable moment for the actress. Their engagement photos, filled with love and happiness, became an instant hit on social media.

Announcing the Pregnancy

Natasa and Hardik’s relationship has been marked by their deep affection for each other, often showcased through their social media posts. Their Instagram feeds are filled with moments that capture their beautiful chemistry and love. In the post announcing her pregnancy,

Natasa expressed her excitement about starting a new chapter with Hardik. She wrote, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better 😊 Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes 🙏” (sic).

Bollywood and TV Stars React

The couple’s joyous news was celebrated by many celebrities. Among those who sent their best wishes were Abhay Deol, Krystle D’Souza, Nityaami Shirke, Sukriti Kandpal, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The widespread support from their peers in the entertainment industry highlighted the couple’s popularity and the high regard in which they are held.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Wedding

The couple got married during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine in a private ceremony. Their love story, filled with romantic gestures and public declarations of love, continued to captivate their fans. In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya, adding another joyous milestone to their journey together.

Natasa Stankovic’s Career Highlights

Apart from her personal life, Natasa Stankovic has made a significant mark in the Indian film and television industry. She is known for her roles in movies such as “The Zero,” “7 Hours to Go,” and “Satyagraha.” Her participation in reality shows like “Bigg Boss 8” and “Nach Baliye 9” further showcased her talent and gained her a loyal fan base. Natasa’s dancing skills have also been a major highlight of her career, earning her widespread acclaim.

Aly Goni’s Life After Natasa

Aly Goni, who is now dating actress Jasmin Bhasin, continues to enjoy a successful career in television. The couple, who appeared together on “Bigg Boss,” have become one of the most adored pairs in the industry. Aly’s supportive comments on Natasa’s life events reflect his positive outlook and ability to maintain good relations with his ex.

Conclusion

Natasa Stankovic’s journey from her past relationship with Aly Goni to her current life with Hardik Pandya has been filled with love, surprises, and new beginnings. The couple’s engagement, marriage, and upcoming parenthood have captured the hearts of many. As Natasa and Hardik embark on this exciting new chapter, they continue to receive love and blessings from fans and friends alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Natasa Stankovic’s first husband?

Natasa Stankovic is married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. They got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

2. How did Hardik Pandya propose to Natasa Stankovic?

Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a private yacht in Dubai. The romantic proposal included him getting down on one knee, and the couple shared this beautiful moment with their fans through social media.

3. Who is Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend?

Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend is actor Aly Goni. They were in a relationship for more than a year between 2014 and 2015 but broke up due to cultural differences.

4. How did celebrities react to Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy announcement?

Many celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry congratulated Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya on their pregnancy. Among them were Abhay Deol, Krystle D’Souza, Nityaami Shirke, Sukriti Kandpal, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

5. What shows and movies has Natasa Stankovic appeared in?

Natasa Stankovic has appeared in films like “The Zero,” “7 Hours to Go,” and “Satyagraha.” She has also participated in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss 8” and “Nach Baliye 9,” where she showcased her impressive dancing skills.