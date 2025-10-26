Multiple people ejected, airlifted in critical condition following major accident in Maverick County, officials say

Multiple people were airlifted to San Antonio in critical condition after a major accident on Friday, according to the Maverick County Constable’s Office.
A family driving back to Eagle Pass was involved in an accident along U.S. Highway 277 East.
The Maverick County Constable’s Office said a female driver, two adult passengers, and an 11-year-old were ejected from the vehicle and were airlifted to San Antonio.
One person was transported to a nearby emergency room for treatment, according to the Maverick County Constable’s Office.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.
