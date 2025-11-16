Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting ‘court-authorized activity’ on North Side, officials say

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a “court-authorized activity” on the North Side, according to an FBI San Antonio spokesperson.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies were dispatched to Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT that the case is a federal investigation.

An FBI spokesperson said the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local, state and federal partners are “conducting court-authorized activity in the vicinity.”

Individuals driving south on San Pedro Avenue will be rerouted due to partial road closures in the area.

A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene, where law enforcement agencies remain present.

KSAT has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

