Millions Set to Receive SNAP Benefits in April 2025: Here’s When Each State Will Distribute Payments

As April 2025 approaches, millions of Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are set to receive their monthly benefits. Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP remains a crucial support system for over 40 million individuals and families across the country, helping them afford nutritious food amid fluctuating economic conditions.

SNAP Benefits: How They Work

SNAP is a federally funded but state-administered program, meaning each state has its own distribution schedule based on its population and operational capabilities. The amount a household receives varies based on income, household size, and certain fixed expenses like rent and utilities.

For fiscal year 2025, the maximum allotments for households of different sizes are as follows:

1 person: $292

2 people: $536

3 people: $768

4 people: $975

5 people: $1,158

6 people: $1,390

7 people: $1,536

8 people: $1,756

Each additional person: $220

These benefit amounts remain in effect until September 30, 2025, after which they will be adjusted for inflation.

When Will SNAP Payments Arrive in April?

SNAP benefits are distributed monthly, but payment dates vary by state. Some states issue payments on a single day, while others spread them out over multiple days based on case numbers, last names, or Social Security numbers.

Here are the states that will begin distributing benefits on April 1, 2025:

Single-day issuers (April 1): Alaska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virgin Islands.

Multi-day distribution: April 1–3: Connecticut April 1–4: Wyoming April 1–5: Nebraska, New Jersey April 1–7: Virginia April 1–9: New York, Oregon, West Virginia April 1–10: California, Colorado, D.C., Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma April 1–13: Arizona April 1–14: Massachusetts April 1–15: Wisconsin April 1–19: Kentucky, South Carolina April 1–20: Illinois, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington April 1–22: Missouri April 1–23: Louisiana April 1–28: Florida, Texas



States not beginning SNAP distributions on April 1 include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, and Utah. Residents in these states should check with their local SNAP offices for their specific payment dates.

A Lifeline for Millions

The importance of SNAP benefits cannot be overstated. As food prices continue to fluctuate and economic conditions shift, the program remains a vital safety net. While the number of recipients varies over time due to changes in employment rates and government policies, SNAP continues to provide stability for low-income families across the country.

For those who rely on these benefits, knowing their payment schedule helps in planning monthly grocery purchases. If you are a SNAP recipient, make sure to check your state’s specific distribution schedule to know exactly when to expect your funds in April.