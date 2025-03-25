Millions of Americans Still Eligible for $1,400 Stimulus Check, IRS Announces

In an unexpected move, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed that some taxpayers can still receive a stimulus check of up to $1,400. This development comes after an internal review found that many eligible individuals failed to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. To address this oversight, the IRS has allocated $2.4 billion to distribute payments to those who missed out on this financial aid.

This announcement is a significant relief for those who may have overlooked or been unaware of their eligibility for the stimulus payment. The additional funds could provide much-needed financial support amid ongoing economic challenges.

Who Qualifies for the Stimulus Payment?

The IRS has set clear eligibility criteria for receiving this benefit.

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax return but did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit will automatically receive the payment. No further action is needed on their part.

Those who did not file a 2021 tax return still have time to claim the credit. They must file their return by April 15, 2025, to be eligible for the payment.

For those who are unsure about their eligibility, the IRS encourages reviewing past tax filings or consulting a tax professional to ensure they do not miss out on this opportunity.

How to Claim the Payment

Taxpayers who missed filing their 2021 return can do so through the IRS’s free filing tools or with the assistance of a tax expert. Once the return is processed, the IRS will determine eligibility and issue the payment accordingly, either via direct deposit or a paper check, depending on the information on file.

For individuals who already filed their 2021 return but did not claim the credit, payments began being sent out automatically in December. These taxpayers should receive a notification from the IRS regarding the deposit or mailed check.

Why This Matters

The Recovery Rebate Credit was designed to ensure that all eligible Americans received their full stimulus payments. However, due to filing errors or lack of awareness, many individuals did not claim this benefit at the time. The IRS’s decision to extend the filing deadline until April 2025 provides a crucial second chance for those who may have missed out.

At a time when many households are still navigating financial difficulties, this stimulus check could offer essential relief. The IRS urges taxpayers to take action now to determine their eligibility and claim what they are owed.

For more details, taxpayers can visit the official IRS website or contact a qualified tax professional to ensure they receive their entitled payment.