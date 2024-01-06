Michigan is Home to an Abandoned Town Most People Don’t Know About

Michigan boasts numerous attractions, including the iconic Great Lakes, the majestic Mackinac Bridge, and the soulful Motown Museum. However, beyond its well-known features, the state harbors a concealed history marked by ghost towns and deserted locales. Among these enigmatic places, Pere Cheney stands out—a former lumber town shrouded in mystery and haunted by its tragic past of disease and fire during the late 1800s.

The Rise and Fall of Pere Cheney

Established in 1873 by George Cheney, a lumber baron naming it after his son Pere, the town thrived in Crawford County near the Au Sable River. Pere Cheney flourished, boasting over 1,500 residents, a railroad station, post office, school, hotel, sawmill, and various businesses. However, prosperity was short-lived. In 1893, a devastating outbreak of diphtheria claimed numerous lives, attributed by some to a nearby witch’s curse or poor sanitation and overcrowding.

The town never fully recovered. In 1899, a destructive fire ravaged Pere Cheney, leaving most structures in ruins. By 1912, the town was officially abandoned, its post office closed.

The Haunting of Pere Cheney

Pere Cheney transformed into a ghost town, gaining legendary status among locals and paranormal enthusiasts. Reports of eerie sightings and sounds, particularly in the cemetery where diphtheria victims were interred, abound. Alleged apparitions include a woman in a white dress, believed to be the town’s cursed witch, and the sounds of children’s cries and laughter. Some claimed the cemetery’s trees exhibited unnatural movements, conveying a sense of life and anger.

Visitors often experienced an unsettling atmosphere, reporting feelings of dread and unwelcome energies. The belief in a curse persisted, cautioning against disturbing graves or taking artifacts, with rumors of a pack of wild dogs guarding the town.

The Visit to Pere Cheney

Finding Pere Cheney poses a challenge, located down a dirt road about 10 miles south of Grayling, surrounded by dense forest. Accessible only by car, visitors need a map or GPS to navigate the poorly maintained road. Once there, remnants of Pere Cheney include scattered foundations and chimneys, with the cemetery as the most prominent feature.

Respect and caution are paramount during visits. The cemetery, marked by a fence and a sign, contains around 90 graves, most unmarked or illegible. Pere Cheney’s grave, adorned with his name and a Masonic symbol, is a notable exception.

Conclusion

Pere Cheney emerges as one of Michigan’s captivating and haunted ghost towns—a place rich in history, mystery, and tragedy. It beckons those intrigued by tales of rise and fall, challenging visitors to explore its enigmatic past. For those daring to venture, thorough research, preparation, and adherence to respectful conduct are essential. Pere Cheney may not be for everyone, but for the brave and curious, it promises an unforgettable and mysterious experience.