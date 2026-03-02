March starts warm, storms possible by the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FORECAST

🌑 TUESDAY: LUNAR ECLIPSE/ELECTION DAY 🗳

Lunar Eclipse Details (the moon will glow reddish/orange):

TURNS RED: 5:04am to 6:02am (peak at 5:33am)

5:04am to 6:02am (peak at 5:33am) Forecast: Unfortunately, morning clouds could obstruct our view

Election Day Forecast:

Like today, after morning clouds, the sun will pop out during the afternoon. It’ll be warm and humid. If you plan to stand in line to vote, make sure and find some shade.

ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD

We’ll see a small shot at showers & storms on Wednesday. Then, an upper level storm system and a frontal boundary could enhance storm chances Saturday through Monday.

It’s still too early to discuss exact timing and just how much rain we could see. Still, you’ll want to keep up with the forecast, because any storms that develop will have the possibility to become severe. We’ll keep you posted!

