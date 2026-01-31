Man taken into custody after stabbing woman multiple times on Northeast Side, SAPD says

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance involving family members in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road.

A Sunday police preliminary report states when officers arrived, they contacted the 57-year-old woman who had multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

The report states the woman provided “good identifying details” of the man after he fled on foot before police arrived.

Police at the scene said the man fled the scene after stabbing the woman, but officers were able to detain him nearby.

Officers searched the area with SAPD’s EAGLE and found the man in a nearby ditch, the report states.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

It is currently unknown what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

