Man in custody after allegedly shooting Bexar County deputy constable during eviction serving, sheriff says

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a Bexar County deputy constable during an eviction serving, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Artisan at Willow Springs Apartments in the 500 block of Gembler Road in east Bexar County.

During a Tuesday evening news conference, Salazar said multiple Bexar County deputy constables of Precinct 4 served eviction papers at an apartment.

Deputies were attempting to open the door of the apartment unit when the man allegedly began to open fire, Salazar said.

A Bexar County deputy constable was hit but was wearing body armor, Salazar said. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect, who is believed to be a 49-year-old man, later surrendered to authorities. He is expected to face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer charge, the sheriff said.

The man is also believed to have some sort of military experience, Salazar said.

Sources tell KSAT the Bexar County deputy constable has been with Precinct 4 for more than a year.

Salazar said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the San Antonio Police Department, responded to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

BCSO said it expects to remain at the scene for a few more hours as the investigation remains ongoing.

