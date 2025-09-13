Man dies after medical emergency at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

A man has died after a medical emergency at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Ryan James Postoak, 34, was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. Friday at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Another inmate used the cell intercom to alert a deputy that his cellmate “appeared to be experiencing a seizure,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies entered the cell and found Postoak unresponsive.

“Despite extensive efforts by both medical staff and first responders, Postoak was pronounced deceased by San Antonio Fire Department medical personnel,” the sheriff’s office said.

Postoak was booked Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated and collision involving damage to a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Postoak was housed in a unit designated for inmates receiving detox treatment for withdrawal symptoms.

“Preliminarily, it appears the inmate suffered a medical episode compounded by withdrawal symptoms; however, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine the exact cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Postoak is the 10th person who has died at the Bexar County jail since Jan. 1, 2025, and the second death this month.

The Castle Hills Police Department is handling the death investigation in accordance with the Sandra Bland Act, the sheriff’s office said. BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate, concurrent administrative review.

The sheriff’s office said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the death.

Read also: