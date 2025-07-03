Man charged with animal cruelty after 5 dogs rescued from property, BCSO says

A man was arrested for animal cruelty, and five malnourished dogs were rescued from a home after a dayslong investigation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Cedric Leonard Taylor, 32, was arrested on Wednesday, July 2. He posted bond early Thursday morning, court records show.

Deputies and Bexar County Animal Control executed an animal seizure warrant at a northeast Bexar County home in the 7800 block of Sarepeto and located at least five dogs in a severe state of neglect, a BCSO Facebook post on Tuesday said.

Bexar County Animal Control alerted to the dogs’ condition

BCSO said it was made aware of the animals’ condition after a delivery driver reported their condition on June 25.

Two days later, Animal Control officials conducted a welfare check and found the five dogs with “visible rib and hip bones, signs of malnutrition, and no food or water in sight,” the post stated.

An owner of the dogs blamed their appearance on “worms,” claiming to have treated the dogs, but he was unable to provide evidence,” BCSO said. The owner also told investigators they had been out of town and left the dogs in the care of a relative.

BCSO obtains seizure warrant, Taylor arrested

A seizure warrant for the animals was obtained due to the conditions in which they were kept and the lack of proper care, the post said.

During the seizure on Wednesday, Taylor identified himself to deputies as a “part-owner” and “caretaker” for the animals.

Taylor said he had been responsible for providing food and water for the animals but did not provide evidence the dogs had been properly cared for,” according to BCSO.

Deputies arrested and charged Taylor with animal cruelty to non-livestock animals on site.

BCSO did not immediately indicate if Taylor was related to the owner or the relative the owner said the animals had been left in the care of.

All five of the dogs were rescued and are receiving treatment from Bexar County Animal Control. The animals will remain with Animal Control pending a hearing before the Bexar County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.

Taylor’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.