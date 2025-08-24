Man arrested in connection with years of ‘Peeping Tom’ reports on Northwest Side, SAPD says

A man was arrested in connection with multiple reports since 2023 of a ‘Peeping Tom” filming female residents on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Ricardo McCleary, 34, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Avenue B. He was charged with stalking and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center Sunday, jail records show.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, McCleary allegedly would attach his cellphone to a “selfie stick” to film females inside their apartments.

Over several years, SAPD said residents in the Prue service area made multiple reports with similar details.

Prue San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) officers investigated and identified McCleary as the suspect.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for McCleary on stalking charges based on their investigation, and he was arrested without incident, police said

The investigation remains ongoing.

