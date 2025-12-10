Man arrested after teen dies in robbery-turned-shooting on North Side, records show

A suspect was arrested in connection with a robbery-turned-shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead on the North Side.

Reaux Rudolph, 19, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning on a murder charge, according to Bexar County jail records.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Carmel Place, not far from West Olmos Drive.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a black BMW SUV pulled up to a house on Carmel Place, and Rudolph exited the vehicle to meet two males outside.

Video cameras showed Rudolph holding up a gun and attempting to rob the two males, the affidavit states.

Gunfire was exchanged, and an 18-year-old who had been inside the BMW was shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The affidavit states Rudolph ran off while the two males retreated and remained inside the home on Carmel Place.

The shooting victim has not been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, KSAT’s Devan Karp spoke with neighbors who said they heard “close” gunfire.

“There was a lot of gunfire. At first, it was just a couple of shots, and then just full-on spray,” neighbor Rosaura Luna said. “You could hear the bullets whizzing by. It was pretty close.”

