Man arrested after evading officers three separate times in stolen vehicle, SAPD says

A man has been arrested after evading officers three separate times in a stolen vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

Daniel Lopez, 28, was taken into custody with the assistance of multiple departments on Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

Lopez allegedly fled from Castroville police officers in one of the incidents, the department said.

“This arrest was executed with the assistance of our Holiday Task Force, the Castroville Police Department, SAPD Covert Response Unit, and the Street Crimes Unit,” the post stated.

Lopez is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, three felony warrants and criminal mischief, SAPD said.

