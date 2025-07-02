Mag Mile Yoga Store Burglarized Again as Thieves Steal Up to $30K in Merchandise

CHICAGO — For the second time in less than a month, the Alo Yoga store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile has been burglarized, with thieves smashing their way in overnight and making off with tens of thousands of dollars in high-end apparel.

Chicago police said the break-in occurred around 3:14 a.m. Monday, when three masked men broke a glass window to enter the store, located at 717 North Michigan Avenue. The suspects reportedly made off with between $25,000 and $30,000 worth of merchandise, including premium sweatpants, shirts, and other apparel.

Burglars Wore Masks, Escaped in Getaway Vehicle

Surveillance footage reviewed by officers shows the offenders wearing face coverings, gloves, and dark clothing as they moved swiftly through the store. Police said the group fled in a red or maroon Hyundai sedan, driven by a fourth person wearing a white hoodie.

Despite responding within minutes, officers arrived after the suspects had already left the scene.

Details were confirmed by CWBChicago, which has been closely following this string of high-end store burglaries on the city’s Near North Side.

Second Break-In This Month

This latest burglary is nearly identical to an incident on June 5, when four masked individuals broke a side door and took merchandise in the early morning hours. That burglary also targeted the Alo store and occurred before 4:30 a.m.

In that earlier case, at least two other yoga stores were hit the same night, pointing to a coordinated effort by organized retail theft crews. Police have not confirmed if the suspects in both incidents are the same.

Recurring Concerns for Mag Mile Retailers

The Magnificent Mile, once a premier destination for tourists and upscale shoppers, has seen a rise in high-profile thefts and break-ins over the past two years. Retailers, particularly luxury brands and boutiques, have been frequent targets of smash-and-grab operations.

The repeated targeting of the Alo Yoga store has reignited concerns among business owners about safety, insurance costs, and the long-term viability of storefronts in the area.

While no injuries were reported in the latest incident, the financial loss and damage to property continue to weigh on local retailers already grappling with post-pandemic recovery and shifting foot traffic.

