LIST: Singers, bands performing during Fiesta 2026

¡Viva! Fiesta 2026 is almost here, bringing a packed musical lineup for San Antonio’s most celebrated annual tradition.

The 11-day celebration will feature dozens of events, including performances by major artists at several festivities.

>> 🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio

Some concerts will be held during Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University while others will be at Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square.

Switchfoot, Erick Y Su Grupo Massore and Gary Hobbs are among some of the performers to expect at this year’s Fiesta musical lineup.

Check out some of the major performers taking the stage at this year’s Fiesta events:

Fiesta De Los Reyes

Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more at Market Square from April 17-26.

The Fiesta event will be open daily. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee.

Below is a list of some artists performing at the family-friendly event:

Friday, April 17

Jase Martin Band – 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 6:30-9 p.m. at Jay Perez – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at Sandy G Y Los Gavilanes – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Saturday, April 18

La Dezz – 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 6:30-9 p.m. at Gary Hobbs – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at David Farias – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Sunday, April 19

Delta Boys – 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 6:30-9 p.m. at Special Show Tribute – 9-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9-11 p.m. at Chente Barrera – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Monday, April 20

Los Sabrosos De La Cumbia – 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 6:30-9 p.m. at Erick Y Su Grupo Massore – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at El Gran Sabor De Adrian Diaz – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Tuesday, April 21

Tributo a Mana Y Shakira – 5:30-8 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 5:30-8 p.m. at Spazmatics – 8:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 8:30-11 p.m. at Lon Duk Don – 8:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Wednesday, April 22

Destiny Navira – 7:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 7:30-9 p.m. at David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at LA 45 – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Thursday, April 23

David Marez – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

Friday, April 24

Jaime De Anda – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at Latin Breed – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

Saturday, April 25

Liberty Band – 8:15-10 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 8:15-10 p.m. at Tortilla Factory – 8:30-10 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 8:30-10 p.m. at Ruben Ramos – 10:30 p.m. to midnight at Gateway Stage

– 10:30 p.m. to midnight at Monica Saldivar – 10:30 p.m. to midnight at North San Saba Stage

Sunday, April 26

Los Desperadoz – 7:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

– 7:30-9 p.m. at Tropa Estrella – 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage

– 9:30-11 p.m. at Ram Herrera – 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Fiesta-goers can catch live music alongside thousands of oysters and chicken on a sticks at the Oyster Bake.

The Oyster Bake is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 17, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at St. Mary’s University, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.

Here’s some artists performing at this year’s Oyster Bake event:

Friday, April 17

Switchfoot

Drake Milligan

Saliva

David Farias y La Tropa F

David Lewis

Saturday, April 18

Candlebox

Pecos & the Rooftops

Tanner Usrey

Dorothy

Jay Perez

A two-day pass costs $45. For a full schedule of performers and the stages where they will be appearing, click here.

Fredstock

Fredstock will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at San Antonio College’s Parking Lot 13, 309 W. Dewey Place.

Some of this year’s lineup includes:

Street Lamp – 6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– 6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grupo Ma$$oro – 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

– 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rick Treviño – 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The free festival is a student-organized and run festivity. For more information, click here.

La Semana Alegre

La Semana Alegre returns to Hemisfair, marking its first year as an official Fiesta event.

The two-day festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 23-24 at 210 S. Alamo St.

Below is a list of some performers taking the stage at Civic Park at Hemisfair:

Thursday, April 23

A Flock of Seagulls

Men Without Hats

Bow Wow Wow

Tommy Tutone

Girl in a Coma

Friday, April 24

Ghostland Observatory

54 Ultra

Los Retros

La Santa Cecilia

The Bright Light Social Hour

Single-day general admission tickets cost $26 per person and two-day tickets cost $42.

To view a full list of bands performing during the two-day festival, click here.

A Night in Old San Antonio is also expected to have an entertainment lineup from April 21-24. Click here to view the list of performers.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 16 : Fiesta Fiesta , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: and , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on and KSAT Plus. Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: and , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on and KSAT Plus. Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on and KSAT Plus. Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

: , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

For anyone interested in attending any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.

And don’t forget: the weather can quickly change, be sure to check forecasts from the KSAT Weather Authority before heading out to the party.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: