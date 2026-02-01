Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, and father released from Dilley immigration detention center

Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who was detained by immigration officers in Minnesota last week, and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were released from a detention center in Dilley.

Ramos, who is from Minnesota, was brought to the South Texas Family Residential Center after he was detained by immigration officers last week.

Ramos and Arias boarded a flight at San Antonio International Airport heading to Minneapolis Sunday morning, according to ABC News.

In an Instagram post, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, said Ramos and Arias were released from the facility Saturday night. He escorted them back to Minnesota Sunday morning.

“Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack, Castro said in the post. ”Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom for Liam. We won’t stop until all children and families are home.”

ABC News’ John Quinones said in an Instagram post that he flew with Ramos and Arias back to Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Judge orders release of Ramos and Arias from Texas immigration detention center

A federal judge ordered Ramos’ and Arias’ release in a ruling signed Saturday, stating their confinement violates constitutional protections.

The court also prohibited any removal or transfer of the petitioners during the release period.

The ruling required immigration officials to notify the petitioners’ attorney of the release details at least two hours before it occurs and to file a status report confirming compliance.

The judge criticized the government’s approach as “ill-conceived and incompetently implemented,” emphasizing the importance of due process and the rule of law.

The release order followed after protests took place outside the family detention facility where Ramos and Arias were being held.

Earlier this week, Texas lawmakers and community advocates traveled to Dilley.

Castro, and other state Democratic lawmakers, including fellow U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Greg Casar called on the Department of Homeland Security to release Ramos and Arias earlier this week.

Castro said he met with Ramos and Arias for approximately half an hour in a news conference in San Antonio.

Quoting Ramos’ father, Castro said the 5-year-old was “very depressed” and “hasn’t been eating well” since he was detained in Dilley.

Castro said in a statement that he reached out to Ramos’ family and lawyers to let them know he will continue to do everything he can to make sure he is safe, and thanked people around the country for speaking out.

The court has also directed the clerk to close the case, the document states.

Casto’s full statement can be read below:

Judge Biery ordered ICE to release Liam. I’ve reached out to Liam’s mom and lawyers to let them know I will continue to do everything I can to make sure he is safe. Thank you to folks all across the country and around the world for speaking out in support of Liam and so many other children in detention. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

