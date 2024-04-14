Leonardo DiCaprio Dating: A Complete Overview of His Relationship with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio, the renowned Hollywood actor, has once again captured the public’s attention with his romantic endeavors. This time, it’s his relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti that’s making headlines. Let’s delve into the details of their blossoming romance.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Vittoria Ceretti, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, embarked on her modeling journey at a tender age of 14. Her illustrious career has seen her gracing the runways for esteemed designers such as Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Gucci.

With a substantial following of 1.5 million on Instagram, Ceretti’s influence extends beyond the catwalk. Despite her previous marriage to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020, rumors suggest she is now separated from him. Notably, she shares acquaintances with fellow model Gigi Hadid, having even shared the cover of Vogue with her.

How Long Have Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Been Together?

Speculations about the relationship between DiCaprio and Ceretti began circulating following their encounter at the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon” during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Their first public sighting together occurred during an ice cream date in Los Angeles, igniting rumors of romance. Witnesses noted a palpable chemistry between the pair, indicating a burgeoning connection.

Their relationship further solidified with subsequent sightings, including a rendezvous in Ibiza, Spain, where DiCaprio affectionately referred to Ceretti as his “girlfriend.” Despite the scrutiny surrounding their 20-year age gap, insiders reveal that DiCaprio is genuinely enamored with Ceretti, considering her an “old soul” with whom he shares a deep connection.

Milestones in Their Relationship

The couple’s journey has been punctuated by notable events, from public outings to intimate gatherings:

1. Meeting the Family: DiCaprio introduced Ceretti to his mother during a visit to Milan, hinting at the seriousness of their relationship.

2. Celebrating Together: They were spotted enjoying Halloween festivities, showcasing their affection for each other.

3. Exclusive Relationship: Insider reports indicate that DiCaprio has embraced exclusivity with Ceretti, signaling a significant commitment.

4. Birthday Celebration: Their public display of affection at DiCaprio’s 49th birthday party underscored the depth of their bond.

5. International Escapades: From Paris to Los Angeles, the couple has been spotted enjoying romantic dinners and leisurely strolls, further cementing their relationship.

Dispelling Engagement Rumors

Amidst rumors of an impending engagement, insiders have dismissed such speculations, pointing out that Ceretti has been wearing a ring predating their relationship. While their connection remains strong, any talk of an engagement has been clarified as untrue.

Ceretti and DiCaprio began their relationship in May 2023, opting to keep it low-profile, save for a few instances captured by paparazzi. Ceretti, a model, was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri, with whom she parted ways in June 2023.

DiCaprio, recognized for his environmental advocacy and preference for younger partners, is said to be deeply enamored with Ceretti.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with Vittoria Ceretti continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Their journey, marked by affectionate moments and shared experiences, reaffirms the timeless allure of love amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. As they navigate the complexities of fame and romance, one thing remains certain: their story is one worth following.

