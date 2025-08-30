LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY: Highest rain chances

Highest rain chances AMOUNTS: Pockets of 1″ to 3″ with any storms

Pockets of 1″ to 3″ with any storms IMPACT: Outdoor activities briefly interrupted

Outdoor activities briefly interrupted ANY RISKS? Minor street flooding & brief, gusty winds

FORECAST

SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY (LABOR DAY)

Rain chances will build from north to south starting Saturday night, becoming more widespread Sunday into Monday. The best window for heavier rain and storms around San Antonio looks to be between 3 PM and 9 PM Sunday. Storms may continue into Monday as a front moves through, but activity should taper off late in the day. While it won’t be a total washout, multiple rounds of rain are expected, with localized flooding possible where storms train or move slowly.

Scattered storms through Monday may bring locally heavy rain, leading to isolated urban and small stream flooding. Totals of 1–3 inches are likely in spots, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 5 inches. The Weather Prediction Center has much of the area under a marginal to slight risk (level 1–2 of 4) for flash flooding. No flood watches are in effect yet, but conditions are being monitored. Stronger storms may also bring gusty winds up to 40–50 mph. Temperatures will trend cooler, dropping below average by Monday.

Keep the KSAT Weather Authority handy throughout the holiday weekend. We’ll hop on the app and bring you live weather coverage as needed!

