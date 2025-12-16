KSAT gets first look at new flood warning system along Guadalupe River

KSAT got a closer look at a new flood warning system being added along different parts of the Guadalupe River.

River Sentry, the company hired to install the systems, is placing “river sentry systems” along Rio Vista, Camp La Junta in Hunt and Camp Mystic — where flash floods killed 27 people, including 25 children and two teen counselors in July.

The systems resemble call towers typically found on college campuses.

River Sentry’s website describes each device as a “localized real time reactive rising water warning system” equipped with sensors to detect floodwaters.

When flooding happens, lights activate, and anyone around the towers will hear loud sirens and an automated command that warns, “Flood danger. Flood danger. Run to higher ground.”

River Sentry’s founder, Ian Cunningham, told KSAT the system is designed to “wake you up.”

Cunningham also shared that towers are currently being installed in Rio Vista. After that, the company plans to install the towers in Camp Mystic.

The river sentry also communicates via three wireless networks, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LoRaWAN, according to the company.

