KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of hail and heavy rain in San Antonio area

Storms moved through the San Antonio area early Saturday morning, dropping between 1 and 3 inches of rain.
Heavy rain and frequent lightning and thunder were forecasted until 9 a.m., followed by a break and scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.
>> Read the latest forecast here
Overnight, 1 to 3 inches of much needed rain fell around San Antonio.
Check out these photos and videos of the rain and hail viewers shared to KSAT Connect:
