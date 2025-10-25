KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of hail and heavy rain in San Antonio area

Storms moved through the San Antonio area early Saturday morning, dropping between 1 and 3 inches of rain.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning and thunder were forecasted until 9 a.m., followed by a break and scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.

Overnight, 1 to 3 inches of much needed rain fell around San Antonio.

Check out these photos and videos of the rain and hail viewers shared to KSAT Connect:

The hail from the severe thunderstorm this morningTo me these clouds looked like Tornado Clouds like before a Tornado but it wasn’t Tornado Clouds but it was very cool looking Our local meteorologist, Pork Chop, showing last night’s rainfallFirst time in a long time. 2.25 inches of rain today. Much needed 1.5 miles south of Kicaster Hail at my mothers house looks like snow outside in Pleasanton txWe had a scant inch over by NE Baptist Hospital. It stormed all night and I was hoping for more! About 4:25 hail come thru Pleasanton Texas. In about 15 mins I got about 1” of rain also. It poured lots of thunder and lighting.Part of our front yard/road covered in hailhail covered the ground looked like snow. pleasanton, txThe light of lighting Awesome lightning show here in Live Oak! Off Lexington Avenue Cadillac lofs By Baptist hospital

