KSAT Connect users share how they and their furry friends dressed up this Halloween

by

From Chucky to pirates, KSAT Connect users shared photos of how they dressed this Halloween.

Treviño Family Halloween 2025Aaliyah and Nicholas getting ready for Halloween 2025My Miss Frizzle costume for our annual Storybook Character Parade!

Users shared photos of how their furry friends dressed for the holiday too.

Pork Chop channeling Wemby this Halloween!Happy Halloween & Be Safe !The Dude is ready for Halloween This is “ Lilly “ her Halloween costume This is Eevee (like the pokemon) she is a service dog in training. She had a great Visit to the Duseum. Wave Healthcare hosted an event to give back to the medically dependent children they service with DME supplies. They are an amazing company that always give back and take care of their clients! Osiris in a cow costume Kiwi waiting for the tricker treaters

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

