Kerr County inmate dies a week after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

A Kerr County Jail inmate died Tuesday, nearly a week after a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Staff at the jail responded to a medical emergency call on Dec. 15. They began lifesaving measures before emergency medical services arrived.

The man was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the Facebook post read, in part.

The inmate was not identified.