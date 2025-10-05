Japanese retailer Teso Life opens first San Antonio store

Japanese retailer Teso Life opened its first store on San Antonio’s Northwest Side on Friday, drawing large crowds eager to explore its unique offerings.

Teso Life CEO Ethen Wang told KSAT the company was prepared for the busy opening day.

“We experienced this before. So, you know, we’re always ready for this,” Wang said.

The store offers a variety of Asian products, including beauty items, home goods, toys such as blind boxes and snacks, Wang said.

“I think people can get what they never had before here,” he said.

San Antonio resident Brianna Harvey said she was excited to hear that the store was opening in San Antonio, as it was her first time visiting Teso Life.

“We don’t have, like, a lot of, I guess, like Asian stuff here, so whenever I heard this was opening, I got really excited,” Harvey said.

San Antonio resident Alexander Manubag, who has visited Teso Life stores in Houston and Dallas, said the new San Antonio location offers a unique experience.

“This is probably the biggest Teso Life store I’ve been to. They have a lot of food and everything,” Manubag said. “So it’s just fun to explore if you’ve never been.”

He added that the store also adds to the city’s cultural diversity.

“There’s a lot of like Filipinos, a lot of every culture here, so it’s just adding more culture to San Antonio,” Manubag said. “I think just having more options is better for everything.”

Wang said the company is planning to include at least two more stores in the San Antonio area, with a total of six new locations across Texas anticipated in 2026.

Teso Life, located at 12720 Frontage Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

