Is Phil Mickelson’s Enduring Marriage: A Look at His Life with Wife Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson, a golfing legend with 45 PGA Tour event wins, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best professional golfers. Yet, beyond the fairways and greens, a significant part of his life remains less publicized: his long-standing marriage to Amy Mickelson. Is Phil Mickelson still married? Yes, and his relationship with Amy is a testament to their enduring love and commitment.

The Beginning of Their Journey

Phil and Amy Mickelson’s story began in 1992 when they met as students at Arizona State University. Their romance blossomed, leading to their wedding on November 16, 1996. Over the years, Phil has often expressed his deep appreciation for Amy. For their 22nd wedding anniversary in 2018, he posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, thanking Amy for her grace, charm, kindness, and brilliance, which he credits with making him feel like the luckiest man in the world.

Amy Mickelson: More Than Just a Golfer’s Wife

A Cheerleading Past

Before she became known as Amy Mickelson, she was Amy McBride, a professional cheerleader for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Her life took a significant turn when she met Phil at Arizona State University, where she knew little about golf. Despite Phil’s early success in the sport, Amy initially thought he worked at a golf course pro shop. This humorous misunderstanding was later recounted in Phil’s 2007 book, “One Magical Sunday: (But Winning Isn’t Everything).”

A Devoted Mother

Phil and Amy have three children together: Amanda Brynn Mickelson, born on June 21, 1999; Sophia Isabel Mickelson, born on October 23, 2001; and Evan Samuel Mickelson, born on March 23, 2003. The birth of their son Evan was particularly harrowing. Evan did not breathe for seven minutes after birth, which could have resulted in severe brain damage or other complications if not for the swift actions of the emergency nurses. Amy herself faced life-threatening complications, nearly losing her life due to a six-inch tear in a major artery.

Philanthropic Efforts

Birdies for the Brave

In 2004, Phil and Amy co-founded Birdies for the Brave, a nonprofit organization in partnership with the PGA Tour. This initiative supports U.S. Armed Forces service members and their families. Originally focused on raising funds for combat-wounded veterans,

Birdies for the Brave has expanded to support various military homefront charities. These charities provide services ranging from financial aid and rehabilitation programs to housing, counseling, educational scholarships, and career development for military members, veterans, and their families.

Amy has expressed that both she and Phil felt a strong desire to support military families when the United States went to war. They wanted to contribute and recognize the sacrifices of military families, which led to the creation of this impactful charity.

The Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation

The same year, the couple also launched the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation, which focuses on supporting youth and family initiatives. This privately-funded organization reflects the Mickelsons’ commitment to giving back and helping those in need.

Amy’s Battle with Breast Cancer

In May 2009, Amy Mickelson was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37. This diagnosis led to an indefinite suspension of Phil’s playing schedule as he stood by Amy during her treatment and major surgery. Phil resumed playing after learning from doctors that Amy’s cancer had been caught early and was treatable. This period was challenging for the Mickelson family, but Phil’s return to the PGA Tour symbolized their hope and resilience.

Phil’s mother, Mary Mickelson, was also diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after Amy’s diagnosis. Despite these hardships, Phil won the Tour Championship in Atlanta that September. He credited the strength and bravery of Amy and his mother for his victory, emphasizing their long-term positive outlook despite the daily struggles they faced.

A Supportive Partnership

Amy has been a pillar of support for Phil throughout his career. Her presence has been a source of strength and motivation for him, both on and off the golf course. Their joint efforts in philanthropy and their resilience in the face of personal challenges highlight the depth of their partnership.

Conclusion

Phil Mickelson’s illustrious career in golf is complemented by his steadfast marriage to Amy Mickelson. Their journey together, marked by love, resilience, and a shared commitment to helping others, showcases the strength of their relationship. Is Phil Mickelson still married? Yes, and his enduring partnership with Amy continues to be a vital part of his life, providing a foundation of support and love that has undoubtedly contributed to his success.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Phil Mickelson still married?

Yes, Phil Mickelson is still married to Amy Mickelson. Their marriage has endured for over two decades, marked by mutual support and love.

How did Phil and Amy Mickelson meet?

Phil and Amy met in 1992 while they were both students at Arizona State University. They married a few years later in 1996.

How many children do Phil and Amy Mickelson have?

Phil and Amy Mickelson have three children: Amanda Brynn Mickelson, Sophia Isabel Mickelson, and Evan Samuel Mickelson.

What philanthropic efforts are Phil and Amy Mickelson involved in?

Phil and Amy co-founded Birdies for the Brave, a nonprofit supporting U.S. Armed Forces members and their families. They also launched the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation, focusing on youth and family initiatives.

How did Amy Mickelson’s breast cancer diagnosis affect their lives?

Amy’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2009 was a challenging time for the Mickelson family. Phil suspended his golfing career to support Amy through her treatment and surgery. Her resilience and strength were pivotal during this period, and Phil’s subsequent return to golf marked a hopeful chapter in their lives.