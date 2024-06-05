Is Jon Knight Married? Everything You Need to Know About His Love Life and Career

When Jonathan Knight isn’t renovating old houses for his HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer or performing with New Kids on the Block, he’s enjoying life with his longtime love, Harley Rodriguez. Jonathan Knight, 52, became a teen heartthrob in the late ’80s alongside his bandmates, including his younger brother Jordan, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. Knight and Rodriguez have been head over heels for each other since a mutual friend introduced them in 2008.

The Love Story of Jon Knight and Harley Rodriguez

Jonathan Knight and Harley Rodriguez have been inseparable since they met in 2008. The pair got engaged in 2016 and have been planning their wedding ever since. Originally, they hoped to get married in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their plans.

“We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn,” Knight shared with PEOPLE. Their Massachusetts property, where they reside, was the intended wedding venue. “We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped.”

Knight meticulously restored a 1700s post-and-beam barn to make it the perfect wedding spot. However, after years of waiting, they are considering eloping. “We’re on the fence if we just go elope,” Knight admitted. “Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families.”

Engagement and Future Plans

Knight first announced his engagement to Rodriguez on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM series, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in 2016. He popped the question during a vacation in Africa. “We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official,” Knight recalled. They have always considered themselves a married couple, even adding each other’s last names to their Instagram profiles before their engagement.

Rodriguez was completely surprised by the proposal, which Knight had been planning for weeks. “We were on the Zambezi river — it’s right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] — we took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background,” Knight described. “It was a supermoon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic.”

Life Together and Family Plans

Knight and Rodriguez lived in New York City until around 2018 when they moved to Knight’s home state of Massachusetts. Knight renovated their current farmhouse, showcasing his passion for restoring New England homes. This passion is also the premise of his HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer. “I love seeing an old farmhouse brought back to life,” Knight told PEOPLE. “I’m so lucky to have two [passions]… I don’t even call them jobs because they’re dreams.”

Though Knight began renovating modern homes in the Boston area after New Kids on the Block first split in 1994, he soon realized that restoring historic farmhouses is his true calling. “Restoring the American farmhouse is not just a hobby for me — it’s my passion, my obsession,” he said. “I give it that love, show it that respect, and bring it back to its glory.”

The Journey to Parenthood

Knight has also opened up about his journey to start a family with Rodriguez. On Lance Bass’ podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, Knight revealed that they had tried to grow their family for about five years. “We tried it. We went through the journey for about five years, and it just didn’t happen for us,” he shared. The process was emotionally taxing, with many ups and downs.

Lance Bass, who experienced a similar journey with his husband Michael Turchin, acknowledged the emotional toll it takes. “No one understands that emotional journey,” Bass said. “Because, you know, it took us almost five years to have our kids… Every time one would not work, it’s just like it’s so depressing.”

Despite these challenges, Knight and Rodriguez remain hopeful. They quietly tied the knot in August, but due to the pandemic, they have yet to celebrate their marriage fully.

A Flourishing Career

Jonathan Knight is not just a musician; he’s also made a name for himself on HGTV with Farmhouse Fixer. The show, which premiered on March 3, highlights his passion for restoring old homes. “I love seeing an old farmhouse brought back to life,” he said. His work on the show has earned him a dedicated following, adding another layer to his multi-faceted career.

In 2023, Knight competed on season four of HGTV’s Rock the Block, hosted by Ty Pennington. The show features teams renovating identical properties with a budget of $250,000, with the best renovation winning the competition. Knight competed alongside Kristina Crestin, who had previously worked with him on Farmhouse Fixer.

Conclusion

Jonathan Knight’s life is a blend of personal fulfillment and professional success. From his days as a teen heartthrob with New Kids on the Block to his current role as a renovation expert on HGTV, Knight has navigated various chapters with grace and passion. His enduring relationship with Harley Rodriguez and their shared dreams of family and a beautiful home highlight a life rich in love and commitment.

Jonathan Knight continues to inspire with his dedication to his passions and his love for Harley Rodriguez. Whether on stage with New Kids on the Block or renovating historic homes, he remains a beloved figure in both the entertainment and renovation worlds.

