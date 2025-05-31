Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Alabama ? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage between cousins is a subject that sparks curiosity and debate, especially in the United States where laws vary widely from state to state. In Alabama, the law is clear and relatively permissive compared to many other states.

First Cousin Marriage Is Legal in Alabama

Alabama law allows first cousins to marry without any legal restrictions. This means that, unlike in many other states where such unions are either outright banned or subject to special conditions (such as age or infertility), Alabama places no such limitations on first cousin marriages. The law does not differentiate between full cousins, half-cousins, or cousins by adoption; all are permitted to marry in the state.

Legal Framework and Restrictions

While Alabama is permissive regarding cousin marriage, the state does impose strict prohibitions on marriages between closer relatives. The following relationships are explicitly forbidden:

Parent and child

Siblings (including half-siblings)

Aunts and uncles with nieces or nephews

Grandparents and grandchildren

Great-grandparents and great-grandchildren

Stepparents and stepchildren (if the marriage is what created the relationship in the first place)

These prohibitions are designed to prevent marriages between direct ancestors and descendants, as well as between siblings and other very close relatives.

Marriage Requirements in Alabama

Beyond the rules on familial relationships, Alabama has a few general requirements for marriage:

The minimum age to marry is 16. Minors aged 16 to 18 need parental or guardian consent.

There is no residency requirement to marry in Alabama, though some counties may have local rules.

After a divorce, there is a 60-day waiting period before either party can remarry.

Comparison With Other States

Alabama stands out as one of 18 states where first cousin marriage is fully legal. In contrast, 24 states prohibit such unions, and several others allow them only under specific conditions (such as proof of infertility or advanced age). For instance, states like Texas and Oklahoma not only ban first cousin marriage but also criminalize it. Other states, such as Arizona and Illinois, allow cousin marriage only if both parties are above a certain age or infertile.

Recognition of Out-of-State Marriages

If a couple marries as first cousins in Alabama, their marriage is recognized as valid within the state. However, recognition of cousin marriages performed in Alabama may not be guaranteed in states where such unions are illegal. This is especially important for couples who might move to or reside in another state after marrying.

Cultural and Social Context

While legal, cousin marriage is not widespread in Alabama or the United States generally. Cultural attitudes and social norms often discourage the practice, even in states where it is permitted. Nonetheless, the law in Alabama is straightforward: first cousins can legally marry without restriction.

Alabama’s Law on Cousin Marriage

Relationship Type Marriage Allowed? First Cousins Yes First Cousins Once-Removed Yes Half-Cousins Yes Adopted Cousins Yes Siblings No Parent/Child No Aunt/Uncle-Niece/Nephew No Grandparent/Grandchild No

It is not illegal to marry your cousin in Alabama. The state’s laws explicitly allow marriage between first cousins and do not impose additional restrictions or conditions. However, marriages between closer relatives are strictly prohibited. As always, anyone considering marriage in Alabama should ensure they meet all other legal requirements and consult with a legal expert if they have specific questions or unique circumstances

