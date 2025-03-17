In 2025, These Are the Colorado Towns That Don’t Get Enough Attention. You Should Go There Before Everyone Else Does!

For several reasons, Colorado is a well-known travel destination across the globe. Regardless of the season, it attracts millions of tourists each year because of its world-class ski resorts and its amazing array of state and national parks.

Travelers may now extend their road journeys and see more than they have in the past because to factors like remote employment becoming more and more common.

There is a growing desire to explore new locations and activities that haven’t yet gone viral on social media.

Here, we’re changing things up by highlighting several lesser-known places that can pique your attention, even though numerous cities, resorts, and well-known sites have dominated online debates in recent years.

Creede

A peaceful substitute for Colorado’s more well-known tourist spots is Creede, a former mining settlement nestled amid the San Juan Mountains.

This year, make sure to visit, as South Main Street still offers a chance to discover the town’s historic charm.

A number of its establishments and must-see sites, such as the famed Creede Repertory Theatre, are now housed in a collection of 19th-century structures.

Discover more about Creede’s fascinating past at the Underground Mining Museum, which offers an insight into the silver boom era of the town.

In addition, the town’s high elevation—it is 8,800 feet—keeps summers cool and makes it a great place to spend a weekend getaway breathing pure mountain air.

In the slower months (particularly the approaching early spring), this underappreciated village is just one of many that could use your hard-earned money to support the small businesses that contribute to its uniqueness.

Silverton

Another wonderful location in the San Juan Mountains is Silverton, which provides visitors with a genuine mountain experience.

The town’s many natural sights will entice you to explore the surrounding wildlands, and its well-preserved Victorian-era buildings will transport you back in time.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a picturesque heritage train that attracts both history buffs and tourists, ends in Silverton.

Additionally, the Old Hundred Gold Mine Tour and Mayflower Mill offer insights into the region’s early mining economy.

From hiking and off-roading in the summer to skiing and ice climbing in the winter, the town is surrounded by outdoor adventure activities. Silverton is connected to other old mining sites via the neighboring Alpine Loop, a rough backcountry byway that offers expansive vistas of the mountains.

Another interesting place to visit is the Ice Lakes Trail, which leads to a series of incredibly blue glacial lakes encircled by alpine meadows after a strenuous but worthwhile climb.

Paonia

Paonia is a destination that combines its agricultural heritage, burgeoning arts scene, and abundance of outdoor activities. It is situated in the stunning North Fork Valley.

A agricultural village with breathtaking mountain views and easy access to numerous state and national parks, it provides a very genuine Colorado experience, making it ideal for those who don’t want to visit several other places during their next trip through the area.

Encircled by farms, vineyards, and orchards, Paonia is known for its excellent local wines and fresh vegetables, with the latter being a rapidly expanding sector in the area in 2025.

Numerous establishments selling other excellent beverages may be found in the relatively walkable downtown area, like the Paonia United Brewing Co. for some freshly created brews or Clear Fork Cider, which employs local apples and other fruits.

Ridgway

Located in the Uncompahgre Valley, Ridgway is a hidden treasure that is frequently overlooked in favor of Telluride, one of Colorado’s most well-known ski towns.

This time of year, avoid the crowds and begin your trip at the town’s historic downtown, which has just as many stores, lodging options, and welcoming restaurants as its more well-known neighbor.

The San Juan Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for the area.

Another attraction is Ridgway’s natural hot springs, which are a great place to unwind after a long day. Additionally, Ridgway State Park offers hiking, fishing, and boating opportunities.

If you’re interested in exploring the area, the adjacent San Juan Skyway also provides one of the most picturesque drives in the nation, passing through alpine scenery and other old mountain communities that are definitely worth seeing.

Lake City

If you’re looking for a starting point for exploring the southern Rockies of Colorado and neighboring sites like the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, which connects the town to Silverton and Ouray via high mountain passes and historic ghost towns, Lake City is a great option.

With access to five of Colorado’s fourteeners, including Uncompahgre Peak, you may also view the region from above.

Other well-liked local pastimes include boating and fishing in the neighboring Lake San Cristobal, the second-largest natural lake in Colorado. Maybe in 2025, you’ll overcome your first fourteener or cross a couple more off your list!