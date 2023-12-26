Illinois is home to an Abandoned Town Most People Don’t Know About

Illinois boasts numerous attractions and landmarks, including Chicago, the Lincoln Home, and Starved Rock State Park. However, a hidden gem lies in the southern tip of the state – the abandoned town of Cairo, nestled at the convergence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

Cairo: A Town of Promise

Established in 1818 and named after Egypt’s ancient city, Cairo thrived due to its strategic location at the confluence of major rivers. Serving as a hub for steamboat traffic, railroads, and trade, the town attracted a diverse population, fostering a rich cultural blend of European immigrants, African Americans, and Native Americans.

Reaching its zenith with a population of 15,000 in 1920, Cairo flourished as a vibrant town, offering amenities such as hotels, theaters, restaurants, shops, and churches. It played a pivotal role in the Civil War as a Union Army base and a gateway for the Underground Railroad, embodying promise and progress.

Cairo: A Town of Decline

Unfortunately, Cairo’s fortunes reversed as it grappled with challenges:

The devastating Great Flood of 1927 damaged buildings and infrastructure, displacing many residents.

The Great Depression brought economic hardship and reduced demand for river trade.

The Civil Rights Movement intensified racial tensions, leading to boycotts, riots, and arson.

The Interstate Highway System diverted traffic, bypassing Cairo.

The Environmental Protection Agency labeled Cairo a Superfund site due to contamination.

By the 1970s, Cairo had dwindled to a ghost town, with less than 5,000 residents, closed businesses, and abandoned structures, symbolizing decline and despair.

Cairo: A Town of Potential

Despite setbacks, Cairo holds hope with initiatives and resources like:

The Cairo Public Library, the state’s oldest, providing free access to books, computers, and educational programs.

Magnolia Manor, a Victorian mansion turned museum and bed and breakfast, showcasing Cairo’s history and culture.

Fort Defiance Park, a scenic state park overlooking the rivers, offering trails, fishing spots, and birdwatching.

The Cairo Custom House, a historic building turned museum and visitor center displaying the town’s heritage.

The Cairo I-57 Bridge, completed in 1978, symbolizing potential and resilience, offering a stunning view of the town and rivers.

The Conclusion: Cairo is More Than Its Ruins

Cairo, often abandoned, is a town of charm and character facing challenges with potential solutions. Beyond statistics and stereotypes, it houses a community with dreams, strengths, and stories. Deserving respect and support, Cairo has the capacity to overcome challenges and achieve prosperity. It’s a town with a narrative beyond its ruins, where residents hold dreams, hopes, and the capability to write a new chapter in Cairo’s history.