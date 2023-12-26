Illinois is home to an Abandoned Town Most People Don’t Know About

Illinois boasts numerous attractions and landmarks, including Chicago, the Lincoln Home, and Starved Rock State Park. However, a hidden gem lies in the southern tip of the state – the abandoned town of Cairo, nestled at the convergence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.
Cairo: A Town of Promise
Established in 1818 and named after Egypt’s ancient city, Cairo thrived due to its strategic location at the confluence of major rivers. Serving as a hub for steamboat traffic, railroads, and trade, the town attracted a diverse population, fostering a rich cultural blend of European immigrants, African Americans, and Native Americans.
Reaching its zenith with a population of 15,000 in 1920, Cairo flourished as a vibrant town, offering amenities such as hotels, theaters, restaurants, shops, and churches. It played a pivotal role in the Civil War as a Union Army base and a gateway for the Underground Railroad, embodying promise and progress.
Cairo: A Town of Decline
Unfortunately, Cairo’s fortunes reversed as it grappled with challenges:
- The devastating Great Flood of 1927 damaged buildings and infrastructure, displacing many residents.
- The Great Depression brought economic hardship and reduced demand for river trade.
- The Civil Rights Movement intensified racial tensions, leading to boycotts, riots, and arson.
- The Interstate Highway System diverted traffic, bypassing Cairo.
- The Environmental Protection Agency labeled Cairo a Superfund site due to contamination.
By the 1970s, Cairo had dwindled to a ghost town, with less than 5,000 residents, closed businesses, and abandoned structures, symbolizing decline and despair.
Cairo: A Town of Potential
Despite setbacks, Cairo holds hope with initiatives and resources like:
- The Cairo Public Library, the state’s oldest, providing free access to books, computers, and educational programs.
- Magnolia Manor, a Victorian mansion turned museum and bed and breakfast, showcasing Cairo’s history and culture.
- Fort Defiance Park, a scenic state park overlooking the rivers, offering trails, fishing spots, and birdwatching.
- The Cairo Custom House, a historic building turned museum and visitor center displaying the town’s heritage.
- The Cairo I-57 Bridge, completed in 1978, symbolizing potential and resilience, offering a stunning view of the town and rivers.
The Conclusion: Cairo is More Than Its Ruins
Cairo, often abandoned, is a town of charm and character facing challenges with potential solutions. Beyond statistics and stereotypes, it houses a community with dreams, strengths, and stories. Deserving respect and support, Cairo has the capacity to overcome challenges and achieve prosperity. It’s a town with a narrative beyond its ruins, where residents hold dreams, hopes, and the capability to write a new chapter in Cairo’s history.