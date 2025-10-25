‘I thought the roof was ripping off’: The aftermath of overnight storms in Comal County

As storms rolled through Comal County overnight, a KSAT crew captured the resulting damage.

Wind, rain and even hail were seen in parts of Bexar County, Atascosa County and the Hill Country.

Comal County saw approximately 1 to 2 inches of rain, while San Antonio saw 1 to 3 inches.

“All of a sudden it felt like you see in the movies when everything swirled up into the sky,” said nearby neighbor Mirah Bridgewater. “We’ve gotten a few increment storms before, but I think it’s time to move.”

>> Read the latest forecast here.

KSAT reporter Devan Karp and photojournalist Everett Allen, traveling in the KSAT Storm Chaser, saw a downed power line at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and FM 306.

The Texas Department of Transportation told KSAT FM 306 will remain closed throughout the day as utility crews work to repair the damage.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the day. TxDOT said U.S. Highway 281 remains open, but traffic signals at FM 306 are not operating.

Further along their route, the KSAT crew visited the Indian Hills neighborhood near Canyon Lake, where a family reported a tornado caused a 200-year-old tree to split and fall in their backyard following Saturday’s heavy rain.

“I think it came through right here, and it hit this tree right here, because we have multiple branches that are down even on the other side, and there’s three trees that are down on the back against the fence, even our fence over here is down,” said Malory and Jarrett W.

Another group of neighbors reported an overnight power outage with howling winds and lightning that lit up the sky.

“My grandson is shaking me, because his sister is crying for mommy,” said Grandmother Sylvia H. “It was just loud, I just said ‘The angels are bowling, it’s just sound, we have to ask them not to play so loudly’. The little ones can’t understand.”

KSAT’s meteorologists are watching for more possible rain chances Saturday afternoon. For your Saturday forecast, click here.

See photos and videos of Saturday’s heavy rain and hail in the San Antonio area here.

Read also: