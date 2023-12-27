How Expensive Are Catfishing Scams? See Where Your State Ranks

Catfishing is a form of online deception where someone creates a fake identity to lure unsuspecting victims into romantic or financial relationships. According to the FBI, catfishing scams cost Americans a reported $475 million in 2019, and the number is expected to rise in 2020 due to the pandemic and the increase in online dating activity.

But how common and costly are catfishing scams in different states? Which states have the highest and lowest rates of catfish victims? And how can you avoid falling prey to a catfish scammer?

Catfishing Scams by State

To answer these questions, we looked at the data from the FBI and the Census Bureau to calculate the number and cost of catfishing scams per capita in each state. Here are some of the key findings:

The states with the highest number of catfish victims per capita are Alaska, Nevada, Washington, Utah, and New Hampshire. These states are mostly located in the western half of the US, which may indicate a higher level of online dating activity or a lower level of awareness of catfishing scams in these regions.

The states with the lowest number of catfish victims per capita are South Dakota, Mississippi, Iowa, Louisiana, and Maine. These states are mostly located in the Midwest and the South, which may indicate a lower level of online dating activity or a higher level of awareness of catfishing scams in these regions.

The states with the highest cost per victim are Oklahoma, Montana, Massachusetts, California, and Louisiana. These states have an average loss of over $40,000 per victim, which is more than twice the national average of $15,000 per victim. This may indicate a higher level of trust or vulnerability among the victims in these states, or a higher level of sophistication among the scammers.

The states with the lowest cost per victim are Maine, Nebraska, Vermont, Kansas, and Ohio. These states have an average loss of less than $10,000 per victim, which is less than half the national average of $15,000 per victim. This may indicate a lower level of trust or vulnerability among the victims in these states, or a lower level of sophistication among the scammers.

How to Avoid Catfishing Scams

Catfishing scams can be devastating, not only financially, but also emotionally and psychologically. Therefore, it is important to be vigilant and cautious when engaging in online dating or social media interactions. Here are some tips to help you avoid catfishing scams:

Do your research. Before you get too involved with someone online, do some background checks on them. Use reverse image search to see if their photos are stolen from someone else. Use Google or other search engines to see if their name, phone number, email address, or social media profiles are linked to any suspicious or fraudulent activities. If possible, verify their identity through video calls or other means.

Be wary of requests for money or personal information. One of the most common signs of a catfish scammer is that they will ask you for money or personal information, such as your bank account details, credit card numbers, passwords, or social security numbers. They may use various excuses, such as medical emergencies, legal troubles, travel expenses, or business opportunities. Never send money or share personal information with someone you have not met in person or verified their identity.

Report and block suspicious users. If you encounter someone who seems to be a catfish scammer, report and block them immediately. Do not engage in further communication with them, as they may try to manipulate or threaten you. Report them to the online platform where you met them, as well as to the local authorities or the FBI. You can also contact the National White Collar Crime Center or the Internet Crime Complaint Center to file a complaint.

Conclusion

Catfishing scams are a serious and growing problem in the US, costing millions of dollars and affecting thousands of people every year. The prevalence and cost of catfishing scams vary by state, depending on factors such as online dating activity, awareness, trust, vulnerability, and sophistication. To protect yourself from catfishing scams, you should do your research, be wary of requests for money or personal information, and report and block suspicious users. By following these tips, you can enjoy online dating and social media interactions without falling victim to catfish scammers.