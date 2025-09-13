High Pressure System Keeps San Antonio Dry

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SLIGHTLY MORE HUMIDITY: Humidity becoming more noticeable

Humidity becoming more noticeable QUIET WEEKEND: No changes, stays hot

No changes, stays hot NEW THREAT IN ATLANTIC: Watching for development

FORECAST

Happy Friday, y’all! We are stuck in our current weather pattern. While this is a bit odd for September, it’ll keep the forecast very consistent.

MORE HUMID

One small, but noticeable change is the humidity. Dewpoints are up and so too are the morning temperatures. It still feels nice, but the 60s we saw earlier this week show no signs of returning.

WATCHING THE ATLANTIC & PACIFIC

Tropical Storm Mario is positioned off the coast of Mexico, and there are also areas of possible development in the Atlantic. What does that mean for San Antonio? There’s potential for some of Mario’s moisture to make its way north, but for now, forecasts show little impact locally, with minimal rainfall expected in the week ahead.

A wave with promise has moved off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 40% chance of development. It’s still very early, so we have plenty of time to watch how this wave evolves.

MOVING FORWARD

Don’t look for rain anytime soon. An area of high pressure remains dominant, keeping meaningful rain chances out of the picture.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS