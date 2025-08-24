Heat, tropics, AND a cool front? Busy forecast for the last week of August!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL FRONT: Panhandle & DFW highs in the 60s & 70s. Staying hot in San Antonio, but the front brings…

Panhandle & DFW highs in the 60s & 70s. Staying hot in San Antonio, but the front brings… RAIN CHANCES: Tuesday & Wednesday (30%)

Tuesday & Wednesday (30%) WATCHING THE TROPICS: Potential for Gulf development in early September

FORECAST

RARE AUGUST COOL FRONT IN TEXAS

A cool front will begin to move through Texas Tuesday before stalling just north of Central Texas. The forecast calls for those in north Texas to see highs in the 60s and 70s. San Antonio will miss out on cooler air, but with the front nearby, our rain chances do pick up to 30% Tuesday through Wednesday.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

There is a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a decent chance of organizing into the next named tropical system. As it gets organized, it could move into the Gulf early next week.

Impacts and landfall to the Gulf coast are still unknown at this time, but we will keep you posted!

