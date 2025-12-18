H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend

H-E-B, in partnership with Meals on Wheels San Antonio, will prepare meals for more than 3,000 older adults during the grocer’s Feast of Sharing event this weekend.

H-E-B employees will assemble the meals, while Meals on Wheels will deliver them, according to a news release.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The meals will be served in the 34 communities that H-E-B serves in Texas and Mexico.

The VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority is offering free rides to and from the event. For more information on pickups and routing, click here.

