Gradually warming, breeze may increase mountain cedar count

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARMING THROUGH SATURDAY: Highs in the 70s

Highs in the 70s MOUNTAIN CEDAR: May rise with north wind tomorrow

May rise with north wind tomorrow EARLY NEXT WEEK: Trending cooler & damp

FORECAST

PATCHY FOG, WARMER WEDNESDAY

There will be just enough return of Gulf moisture tomorrow to generate patchy for for those along and south of I-10. It should not last long, with warm temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

TWO FRONTS

A front will slide through late Wednesday afternoon with a gusty north wind, which is likely to increase mountain cedar.

Another front moves through early Sunday morning. This will bring more ups and downs to the temperature forecast with afternoon highs likely in the upper 50s early next week with low gray clouds. There’s also an increasing chance of light rain Sunday through early next week, but decent accumulations remain elusive.

